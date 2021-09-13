Pat Gefre, 72, passed at home. He was the oldest of Nicholas and Donna Gefre who along with brother Danny proceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife Laurie, daughters Sara Stone, Amanda Gefre and son Nicholas Gefre. He and Laurie recently retired after 16 years owning and running Nestucca Valley Sporting Goods in Hebo. He loved fishing and camping. He hoped to travel to Alaska and fish the crooked river in Oregon. He was known for his music abilities playing bass in Portland Jr. Symphony and several jazz bands around Portland. He was a member of the original Ambrosia band and traveled 2 years across country. He coached baseball and softball with his kids and other youth. Celebration of life September 25th, 2021 held at Rhodes pond 5 1/2 miles east of Hebo on Hwy #22. Address: 39375 Hwy 22, Hebo, OR 97122. Bring chairs, good memories and funny stories to celebrate Pat's life.
