A memorial service will be held for Pandora L. Ganes on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Gridley Cemetery. She passed away on July 22, 2021 in Tillamook, Ore.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1939 in Chico, Calif. and grew up in nearby Gridley, where she attended local schools. She married Dean Ganes in 1978 and they were married for 41 years until his death in 2019. She and Dean lived in Grass Valley, California and Tillamook, Oregon. She worked for many years as a legal secretary, and later became a real estate agent and broker. She was named Realtor of the Year several times in Tillamook County, remaining active in the profession until her retirement at the age of 80. She was also a Mary Kay consultant for over 40 years.
In her free time, Pandora enjoyed a variety of activities. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. She took classes to become both a Master Gardener and a Master Food Preserver. In addition, she had an absolute passion for cross-stitching. She created cross-stitched patterns and portraits, even developing original designs that garnered her awards in local and regional competitions. She developed close friendships through this hobby and recently had made several guest appearances on a cross-stitching podcast. Pandora had a huge soft spot in her heart for her grandchildren, spending a lot of her time with them sharing in mutual hobbies and attending school activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyell Lavy and Isabelle Young-Lavy, her husband of 41 years, Dean Ganes, her sister, Janice Lavy, her brothers, James Lavy, William Lavy, and Peter Lavy, as well as her half-brothers Albert Lavy and Fred Lavy. She is survived by her six children, Michael Justeson (Rebecca) of Chico, California, Patricia Krueger (Paul) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brian Grinnell (Jill) of Springfield Missouri, Christine Biery (Todd) of Penn Valley, California, Deborah Martinez (Tony) of San Antonio, Texas, Lorae Cunningham (Adam) of Nevada City, California, and a step-daughter, Marsha Huffman of Modesto, California. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas Lavy of Citrus Heights, California, her half-brother Robert Lavy (Tina) of Yuba City, California, and half-sisters Cindee Richerts of Florida and Lisa Lavy of Sacramento, California, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
