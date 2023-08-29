Oscar James Swanson Jr., born on June 16, 1949, of Hebo, OR died on August 17, 2023 at the age of 74. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Oscar James Swanson Jr.
June 16, 1949 ~ August 17, 2023
