Oreta K “Tiney” Yergen was born April 9, 1929 in Melfort, Saskatchewan, to Kenneth and Bertha Brown and passed away December 4, 2021.
Tiney and her family lived on a wheat farm in Canada and at age 9 the family moved to Aurora, Oregon. Tiney attended Canby High School and graduated in 1947. After graduation, Tiney went to Advertising Art School in Portland, OR. She worked at McClaren School for Boys until she married Robert F. “Fritz” Yergen on July 9, 1950. Their early home was in Gales Creek. In 1958 Fritz and Tiney moved to a home on the Wilson River outside of Tillamook, Oregon. This is where they raised their 4 children, Robert, Valorie, Katherine & Kenneth. Tiney was an avid gardener and had the most beautiful dahlias in her garden along with wonderful vegetables. Tiney was also an avid reader and often seen reading on her deck, along with a dog or two at her feet. Fritz and Tiney sold their Wilson River home after 62 years and moved closer to town due to the aging process. Tiney lived out her life in Tillamook.
Tiney was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz, her parents Kenneth & Bertha Brown her sister, Patty Bernt, and her daughter-in-law Kathy Yergen. She is survived by her sons, Robert Yergen, West Linn, OR and Kenneth Yergen (Shelley) Spokane Valley, WA and daughters, Valorie Yergen, Tillamook and Katherine Stokes (Mike) Bend, OR, 3 grandchildren, Kendra Stokes, Ryan Yergen and Elizabeth Yergen and many nieces and nephews and some loving friends.
There will not be a funeral at Tiney’s request.
