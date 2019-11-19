Olive May Jory was born Sept. 15, 1927, to Lewis Jory and Zelda May Utterback in Salem, Oregon. Olive’s mother remarried and Olive and younger sister Jennie were adopted by Reverend H. Lawrence Porter, the family later included younger sister Dorothy. Olive graduated from Hood River High School in 1946.
Olive May married Earl Hastings of Dufur, Oregon on Sept. 15, 1946. Earl was a returning Marine Corps veteran having served in the Pacific during WWII. Earl and Olive attended Northwest Christian College and pastored churches in Oregon, California and Montana. Olive worked as a switchboard operator while raising a family of five children. Her husband Earl died in 1979 in Bozeman Montana. Olive was a Pastor’s wife for 32 years and this was her favorite vocation.
In 1980, Olive May married Paul Stockwell of Riverside, California, they were members of the Riverside Christian Church and later the United Methodist Church in Indio. She resumed employment with the Riverside Office of Aging. In 1992, Olive and Paul moved to Portland and became members of Lynchwood Christian Church where Olive became a Licensed Minister (Disciples of Christ) in 2003. Olive continued her career as a Senior Services Program Coordinator until her retirement in 2009 at the age of 82.
Olive spent the last few years of her life at care facilities in Tillamook and Seaside until passing away on Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by family members. She was known by staff members and other residents as a caring, loving, believer in our Lord Jesus Christ.
Olive May was preceded in death by her husbands Earl Hastings in 1979 and Paul Stockwell in 2013, her son Stephen Hastings in 1994, her sister Dorothy Spier in 2008 and her brother Roger Jory in 2019.
She is survived by her children Edena May Madding of Salem, Lawrence Hastings of Eugene, Earl Hastings of Portland and George and Sue Hastings of Garibaldi, her sister Jennie Hill of Ontario; her grandchildren Benjamin, Tamara May, Nate, Earl Christopher, Caleb, Justin, Christopher, Scott, and Bonnie as well as many great grandchildren including Olive June Hastings. Olive May also had loving relationships with her husband Paul’s children, Paula and Rick West, Dana and Laurie Stockwell and Todd and Kristie Stockwell.
