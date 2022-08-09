Olive Kay Winfrey

Beautiful inside and out is the perfect description of our Mom. She loved the Lord with all her heart. She was born and raised in McDonald Kansas. Moved to Tillamook with John R Winfrey on their honeymoon, and made this their home. She worked at East School for many years and enjoyed retirement for the last 20 years. She is preceded in death by John R. Winfrey. She is survived by Dennis Winfrey, Larry Winfrey, Kelly Winfrey and Dixie Winfrey-Cosper, Many Grandchildren and great Grandchildren. Thank you all for the condolences you gave our family during this difficult time. We will miss her everyday and cherish our memories. She passed away July 20th, 2022
Funeral services were already held on July 25th,2022.
