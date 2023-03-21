Oiva (Ike) Fastelin

Ike was born in Bessemer Michigan to Frank and Helen Fastelin; immigrants from Finland. He had 5 other siblings; Helen was busy!
He worked at General Motors after graduation then moved to Oregon. He then enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Japan where he was assigned as a Military Police officer. After being honorably discharged he settled in Portland where he lived for several years before immigrating to 100 Mile House, BC, Canada in the early 70’s.
Ike then moved to Tillamook in 1976 where he lived until his death. Ike was a cabinet maker for the majority of his life; he excelled at his profession. He was an extremely hard worker, dedicated and determined to provide for his family. Ike’s passions were bowling (he bowled for more than 75 years!), hunting, fishing, hot tubbing and drinking a few Budweiser’s with his buddies. He was an amazing storyteller; keeping everyone laughing with his stories from the present and the past. He also made the best apple pie in Tillamook county.
In the winters he went to Quartzsite, Arizona to enjoy the sun with his wife Janet, until she passed in 2015 but then continued to go every winter to be with friends.
Ike is survived by his 4 children: Kim, Amber, Darla, and Erin. Grandchildren Loni, Ike, Chad, Callahan and Carrington. Great-grandchildren, Hunter, Roman and new twins Blake and Reese.
We are also truly grateful to Skip for all his help with dad. He will truly be missed by all.
Ike’s Celebration of Life will be at the Beaver Fire Hall 20055 Blaine Road, Beaver, Oregon 97108, on March 25th at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.