Norman Larry Myers, 88, of Tillamook passed away on July 24, 2022 at Five Rivers Prestige Senior Living in Tillamook.
Norm was born in Tillamook on April 29, 1934 to Helen and H. Clay Myers. As a child, he enjoyed many exciting adventures, and he loved to tell stories of his family’s voyage aboard the Queen Mary, and spending time in South Africa. After graduating from Benson High School in Portland, Norm went on to serve in the Navy and later got his engineering degree at the University of Washington. He also served for many years in the National Guard.
Norm fell in love with the neighbor girl, Bertha (Bert) Wulf, who lived across the street in Portland. They were married in 1955, and together raised five children. Bert was the love of Norm’s life, and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage until her sudden passing in 2008. Norm was an appraiser by trade, and served as the Clatsop County Assessor. He returned to Tillamook in 1976 and owned an appraisal business, Pacific Coast Appraisals, where he worked until his retirement.
Norm enjoyed bow hunting, telling jokes, working on jigsaw puzzles, playing Pinochle, family time and politics. He loved helping others whenever he could. He was also active in his church, led Bible study groups at the boys camp in Tillamook, and was a member of the Gideons organization. Norm always had a small Gideons New Testament Bible ready to hand out to someone who might need it.
Norm was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bert, his brothers Bill Myers and Clay Myers, his son James Myers, and his parents. He is survived by his children, Candace (Ross) Ryding of Desert Center, California, Norman (Lois) Myers of Eugene, Lynne (Randy) Miller of Tillamook, Suzanne (Ron) Harold of Astoria, daughter-in-law Bety Myers of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at First Christian Church in Tillamook on August 27th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Gideons International, PO Box 501, Tillamook, OR 97141.
