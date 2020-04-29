Norman Everett Rife was born to Wilbur and Hazel (Daniels) Rife in Tillamook on October 12, 1925 and passed away in Manzanita on April 21, 2020 at age 94. He was the middle of three brothers. He attended Tillamook High School before enlisting in the U. S. Navy at the age of 17 to fight in World War II. He served as a signalman on the U.S.S. Wichita, and was present at many of the decisive battles in the Pacific Theater.
Before his deployment he wed Ellouise Arlene Burdick of Barview. They met at a dance at the Fairview Grange Hall, and were together for 75 years, until her death in 2018.
After the war, he worked for Pacific Power and Light. In his career with PP&L he lived in Prineville, Tieton, Coos Bay, Yakima, and Bend, retiring as a superintendent. He loved shooting and attained distinction in the use of a handgun, winning many competitions in target shooting. He also helped to construct and maintain a shooting range in central Oregon.
He and Arlene loved to ballroom dance, and once taught dance classes on a Caribbean cruise ship. They continued to dance well into their eighties, and were longtime members of the Prineville Eagles Lodge.
He is preceded in death by parents Wilbur and Hazel, and brothers Wayne and Richard. He is survived by daughter Norma Seely (Lloyd Seely) and granddaughters Nichelle Seely (Aaron Hall) and Elia Seely (Malcolm Oliver).
No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Adventist Health Hospice, PO Box 188, Tillamook OR 97141.
