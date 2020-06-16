Norman "Norm" Albert Brown was born to Harold and Rachel Brown on October 6, 1937 in Exeter, N.H. The family moved to Allyn, Washington in 1947, where Norm graduated from Shelton High, WA in 1955. Right after High School, Norm joined the Navy, where he served until 1958. In 1959, he married Norma Jean Cuzick, and they had three girls; Shelley, Debbie, and Laura.
Norm spent two years in the Mason County, WA Sheriff Department as a Reserve Deputy before moving to the Bay Area in California in 1962. Ten years later, the family moved back to Shelton, WA. The family studied as Jehovah’s Witnesses during the mid 1970’s, and Norm was baptized on April 4, 1976. In 1990, Norma passed away.
In 1993, Norm married Patricia Beaver, and the two of them moved to Tillamook, OR in 1995. During their 12 years together, Norm and Pat lived in Oregon, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Washington, where Pat passed away in 2005. Norm moved back to Tillamook at this time, where he would reside for the rest of his life.
In 2006, Norm married Narcy Schweizer, of Tillamook. From this marriage, he gained two daughters, Nimfa Cardwell (along with her husband Eric, and grandsons Daric and Darin) and Rubina Larriba (along with her husband Adalberto, and grandson Rudel).
They all treated and loved Norm as their own father and grandfather, and he loved them all as his own. Norm passed away on June 8, 2020 after a long, hard-fought illness.
The family has arranged for a private virtual memorial with Norm's friends and family.
