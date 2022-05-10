Norma Raelynn Hamblen

Norma Raelynne Hamblen was born on May 4, 1939, to Joseph R. Anderson and Lavira C. Anderson (Neilson) in a one room cabin in Emery, Utah. She passed away on April 1, 2022, at Portland Adventist Hospital from complications of heart and kidney disease.
Norma was the second child and only daughter born to Joe and Lavira. Norma grew up in Utah and Weiser Idaho with her family of traveling sheep shearers. After graduating from Weiser High School, she married Lonnie LaVern Hale. They were married about three years, during which time, their son, Douglas was born. Norma moved to Eugene Oregon and became an Arthur Murry dance instructor. She participated in several dance competitions and won many awards. Norma met and married Richard (dick) Hamblen who brought three daughters (Sandra, Darcia, and Patricia) to the marriage. In 1962 the family became complete with the birth of their daughter Angelia. In 1967 the Hamblens moved to Tillamook. Norma was an AVON lady where she met many new people and made lifelong friends. She also worked for several local businesses in Tillamook including Mode O’ Day, Kitchen Ideas, Aherns jewelers, Pediatrician Dr. Dan Sparks, Home Health and Hospice, Curves for Women and most recently Dan Arthur, FNP as a trascriptionist. Norma was enormously proud that she worked until the age of 79, only retiring after a major stroke. Norma’s calling was ministry, and she was able to fulfill a life-long dream of owning the Cornerstone Christian bookstore. She was able to serve her community and lead people to the Lord through her knowledge of the written and spoken word from 1989 until she sold the business nine years later. Norma enjoyed doing needlepoint, cross stich, crochet and was an award-winning knitter. She created hundreds of one-of-a-kind pieces for family and friends. She was well-known by many. And her loss will be felt in the local community.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, younger brothers Francis “Larry” Anderson, Alfred “Al” Anderson, daughters Sandra Hamblen, Darcia Mills, and son-in-law Ken Wassmer.
Survivors include brother, Joseph R. Anderson; son Doug Hamblen (Mona), daughters Angela “Sue” Hamblen and Patricia Wassmer, eleven grandchildren, numerous great grand children and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to our extended family and friends, the amazing staff at Tillamook Dialysis Center, the Portland Adventist Hospital ICU team, Living Water Fellowship gamily and Waud’s Funeral Home.
All are invited to attend a Celebration of life for Norma on May 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Living Water Fellowship Church 1000 N. Main Ave. Unit 12, Tillamook OR. There will be a private family inurnment at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Latimer Quilt and Textile Center of the American Kidney Foundation
You may leave memories and comments for the family and sigh an online guestbook at: www.waudsfuneralhome.com
