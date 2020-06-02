Neva June Weissenfluh, 93, of Rockaway Beach passed away May 24th in Tillamook. Neva and her late husband Ward were long time residents of Rockaway, first moving there in 1951 when Ward was named principal of the elementary school, and then retiring there full-time in 1991.
The daughter of Bonnie and Katie Cabe, Neva grew up on a ranch in McMinnville, Oregon where she became well-known as a trick rider and winner of multiple horse races in horse shows and rodeos. She rode her favorite horse “Shamrock” to victories against both men and women in the 1940’s, and yes we have photos of her crossing the finish line in first place!
She and Ward were married in 1948 and spent almost 69 years of wedded bliss together, raising three children, Steven, Michael and Karen. Neva went to beauty school in Portland in the early 1960’s and went on to open her own beauty salon, the “Carousel” in LaGrande. Upon retiring and moving back to Rockaway, she became active in the Lions club, earning a number of awards and recognitions. She was an avid Portland Trailblazer fan and kept track of the scores of every game they played and would call family and friends after each game to talk about it. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and their 4th of July pie parties after the fireworks were a long-standing tradition she always looked forward to.
Neva is survived by her three children as well as a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her beloved dog Blazer and too many friends to count.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
