On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 Nancy (Brewer) Spencer Hopkins, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt passed away in Tillamook, Oregon at the age of 77 from complications of pneumonia.
Nancy was born on Aug. 26, 1942 in Tillamook, Oregon to Robert “Jack” and Pauline (Stewart) Brewer. She married Dennis Spencer on June 3, 1961 where they were blessed with three children: Dana, Eric and Gavin. They later divorced. On Feb. 4, 1983, she married Carl Hopkins, gaining a step-son, Nathan.
Nancy was employed as a secretary at Video Ventures and later at the Tillamook County Courthouse. She found her passion caring for children while working with kids with special needs at the Tillamook School District, and later opening a day care in her home.
Nancy was very vocally talented, and she shared her gift with her church (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), other churches and the community. It was not uncommon for her to get asked to sing a solo at a church service, the local high school Christmas Concert or a couple’s wedding.
Nancy volunteered many hours of her time at her church, attending the temple, working with the youth, planning activities for the church members, and using her musical talents as the church choir director and congregational chorister. She also loved working with the theatrical casts at Tillamook High School doing hair and makeup.
Nancy was a beautifier. She had a knack for taking an object or place and turning it into a work of art. She enjoyed trips so she could take in and relish all of God’s earthly creations. Nancy had compassion for all animals especially palomino horses, dogs, cats and birds. She always had a bird feeder and often gave names to the birds that were regular visitors. Her greatest passion though, was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by her husband Carl, her three children Dana Nelson (Dan), Eric Spencer (Rose) and Gavin Spencer (Michele), step-son Nathan (Millie), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and brother, Bob Brewer (Kim).
A memorial will take place on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4200 12th Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141.
Any donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
