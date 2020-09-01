Nancy A. Bush, born March 19, 1933 to Bernard and Beatrice Stanfill in Portland, Oregon and passed away the evening of Aug. 18, 2020 at home in Pacific City, Oregon.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Joan), Randy, Richard (Deanie) and Rebecca (Craig); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Robert W. Bush, her husband of 67 years, preceded her in death May of 2018.
Nancy volunteered with the Tigard Chamber of Commerce and for several years and was a school bus driver with the Tigard School District before she and Bob moved to Pacific City in 1986. Bob and Nancy began commercial fishing in 1971 out of their dory boat "Short Shot" which inspired their move to Pacific City in 1987. Nancy was the first fisherwoman to join the ranks of the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association.
After moving to Pacific City, she wrote for the Tillamook Headlight Herald in the Fencepost section for South County Tillamook. She also volunteered with the Pacific City Chamber of Commerce. In 2005 she was Volunteer of the Year.
For many years, Nancy was the chairwomen of the annual Dory Days Parade. She would often dress up to be in the parade with her young grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to dress up and celebrate. Nancy and Bob were selected Grand Marshall of the Parade in 2002.
Nancy was successful in completing a biography called “Short Shot.” There is a copy in Pacific City Library, and the Kiawanda Community Center. There are several copies floating around Pacific City, also a few copies left at her house. Stop by if interested in reading.
Nancy battled lung cancer, mesothelioma, and various other medical conditions that come with aging. She put up a good fight and left relatively peacefully with family at her bedside. Her vivacious spirit will be missed.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held sometime next year once the pandemic has ended.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Pacific City Dorymen’s Association. You can specify giving directly to a new Dorymen’s Museum being organized now.
