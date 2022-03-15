On October 13, 1929, Nan Patricia Matheny was born in Westport, Oregon to parents Armond C. and Vera Belle (Wilson) Matheny. Her father’s family had settled in the Willamette Valley as part of the Great Migration to Oregon, in 1843. Nan has an older brother, Collin Robert Matheny Sr., who was born in 1921. Nan spent her first 17 years around Westport and Wauna along the Columbia River, East of Astoria, where her father was a foreman at the Wauna Lumber Mill. She started high school at Westport High. Then, when her father accepted the position to be the overall Superintendent of the Trask Mill, East of Tillamook, in the late 1940’s, she transferred to Tillamook High School where she graduated in 1948. After graduating from Tillamook High School, she married Howard L. Kellow and started her married life in Woods, Oregon. Together, Nan and Howard had two sons: Douglas Howard Kellow and Donald Armond Kellow.
Nan had worked at Cloverdale Grade School, Tillamook General Hospital and Library Thrift Shop at Pacific City. Her husband, Howard, developed Parkinson’s Disease in the late-1990’s. He passed away in September 2004. Shortly thereafter, she and Clifford Eugene Smelcer relocated together in Reno, Nevada. She and Clifford enjoyed their retirement, together, by taking ‘’road-trips’’, flying to Hawaii, sailing through the Panama Canal and visiting the Mexican Coast.
Clifford passed away in October 2019. After living alone in Reno for four months, she announced her desire to move back to Oregon. She arrived at the Prestige Assisted Living Facility, in Corvallis, on March 12, 2020. The very next day, the State went into ‘’Lock-down Mode.”
For the final five months, she was moved to the Timberview Care Center, in Albany, Oregon. She survived ‘’Covid’’, but was left in a very weakened state, by her bout. She passed away in her sleep on Wednesday morning, February 23, 2022.
She is survived by her two sons: Douglas and Donald; her three grandchildren: Mathew, Connie, and Erin.
