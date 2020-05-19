Nadine Janet (Hirsch) Calkins, 86, peacefully passed away May 15, 2020 in Bozeman, MT with her family at her side.
Nadine was the second child of Anna & Chester Hirsch of Portland, Oregon and arrived on July 16, 1933. She graduated from Parkrose High School in 1951.
Nadine married Charles Holden and moved to Vancouver, WA where they raised four daughters (divorced in 1962). She was employed as a bookkeeper with Brock Restaurants until 1972. In 1973 she married Virgil A. Calkins and moved to Portland, OR where she worked in accounting and studied Real Estate. They later moved to Nehalem, OR and she began her real estate career as a salesperson with Pete Anderson Realty in Manzanita OR.
Nadine was a top selling agent for many years until her retirement in 2008.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Virgil, and her youngest daughter Patricia Abbett. She is survived by daughters Linda Padberg (husband John) of Hermiston, OR, Bonnie Holden (husband Lee Rinderknecht) of Bozeman, MT, Debra Hanson (husband Ted) of Vancouver, WA, sister Donna Casciato of Vancouver, WA, and brother Melvin Hirsch (wife Judy) of Bozeman, MT; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Deceased's funeral arrangements A private family interment and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Vancouver, WA
