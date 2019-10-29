Myron ‘Bud’ Eugene Massey, aged 89, of Garibaldi, Oregon, died on Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019. Bud is survived by his loving wife Elsie; daughters, LeeAnn Woodard and Shelly Massey; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces, and a favorite cousin, Clifford Burns.
Bud was a talented oil painting artist and musician. He spent many years playing music in the Tillamook county area along with his wife Elsie and ‘jamming friends’. He played accordion, guitar, violin, and piano. Bud was a quiet man with a quick wit and a twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed creating and building things out of repurposed items. In his younger years he was an Arthur Murray dance instructor. Music was a big part of his life.
Bud served in the US Navy during the Korean War and managed to sail over most of the globe. He then worked and ultimately retired from the California State Highway department. He moved back to Oregon to care for his aging mother.
No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the Waud Funeral Home at 1414 3rd St., Tillamook Or, 97141. Their website is www.waudsfuneralhome.com
