Myrna Fostine Lutz

Myrna passed away Oct. 18, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born on July 4, 1933, in Klamath Falls, OR to Foster Orville and Gertrude Belle Bither. She is survived by her sisters, Janice Reber of Dayton, OR and Dolores Scott of La Pine, Or. She was preceded in passing by her eldest daughter, Louise Ellen Gass in 2017. Her surviving children, Katherine Olsen of Beaver, Or, Roger Olsen of Vancouver WA, Cheryl Allehof of Galadstone, OR, Jeanine Olsen of St. Joseph , MO and Janet Lutz of West Linn, Or as well as her many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
Myrna relocated to Tillamook County in 1979. She worked with pets and supplies at McGregors Five and Dive for 17 years before co-opening the Pet Peddler where she worked until her retirement in 2003.
She was advocate for feline and canine spay and neuter and had many beloved pets over her lifetime. She spent countless hours watching and feeding her favorite native and migrating birds. Hummingbirds were her favorite.
She was an avid seamstress, and whiled away the hours crocheting afghans, hand embroidery and cross stitch. She also loved Iris and Tea Roses in her gardens.
A celebration of life will take place in Spring of 2023.
