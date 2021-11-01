Born in Chicago, Ill. May. 16, 1930 to Louis and Grace Smith, called home by the Lord Oct. 21, 2021.
While a student at Amundsen High School, Myra was introduced to Edward Stiernberg, whom she married in June of 1950. They raised two sons and (in Edward’s words) “lived happily ever after”.
Myra is preceded in death by Edward, older sister Esther Monk, and son John, survived by younger sister Ruth Kovacs, son Donald, daughters-in-law Jeanne Stiernberg and Ilene Stiernberg, and grandchildren Bonnie and Charlie Stiernberg.
In college Myra studied education, earning a Bachelor’s degree at National College of Education and Master’s at Northern Illinois University. In 1957 the young family moved from Chicago to the small village of Wauconda, where they lived for 32 years. Myra and Edward both had careers in teaching, Myra taught 1st and 2nd grade, Edward middle school science. They effectively raised (in addition to their sons) the entire community.
Upon Edward’s retirement in 1989, they relocated to Tillamook. Here they pursued their interest in Nature and made lasting friendships. Myra was welcomed into her faith community at Bay City United Methodist Church. Both were avid photographers and enjoyed groups such as Master Gardeners, Book Club and others.
In 2012, Edward passed and Myra had begun dealing with Alzheimer’s. She moved to the Griffin House where she was cared for for 9 years. She remained active during that time and was beloved by all she came in contact with.
Of course the proper telling of the story of a long, beautiful life like Myra’s is difficult with few words. She was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, teacher, and friend, always cheerful (even ebullient) and exceptionally bright.
In lieu of condolences or donations, the family asks that you think of Myra whenever you pursue an interesting topic or activity, show kindness and support to others, or sing praises to the Lord.
