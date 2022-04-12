Muriel Jean Jones and Clifford Ward Jones

Last year, two beloved individuals passed from life, through death, and into eternity.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His uniquely born Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
Cliff and Muriel first met as teens at Nestucca High School, before taking separate paths. Cliff’s career was in the US Navy, retiring as a Chief. He also worked for the Beaverton school district. He is survived by two daughters, Beverly and Susie, and nephew John.
Muriel married Don Daggett (DOD 1989) and raised Terie, Doni, Rodger and Kim first in Portland, then later in Beaver. She led large troops of Girl Scouts, worked for TCCA, and taught Sunday School in church.
Cliff and Muriel, having reconnected later in life at NHS reunions, fell in love, and shared a rich adventurous 31 years of marriage. They are loved and remembered by many friends and family, including 17 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements A public remembrance service and reception will take place at the Cornelius Methodist Church and the historic Jones family plot on April 30th, 2022, 11:00 am.
