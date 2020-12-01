Moses Lee Plumb was born Feb. 26, 1929 to Lloyd and Alma Plumb in Ava, Mo. He passed away surrounded by those he loved at Tillamook hospital.
Moses moved to Oregon City in 1944 with his parents and siblings Gloria and Donald.
In 1948, Moses met the love of his life Bonnie Bilyeu. They dated 2 years before getting married in Vancouver, Washington on March 17, 1950.
They shared 70 years of marriage together. They always cherished one another and held hands often. They had 2 Sons, Steven and Larry.
Moses owned and operated Mose Plumb and Sons Farm Drainage for over 30 years. He served farmers in the Willamette Valley. He retired in Beaver Oregon in 2006. In his spare time Moses enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling with his Wife Bonnie on bowling teams in Woodburn and Tillamook bowling leagues.
Moses lived a life of integrity and kindness. He would literally give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
He made many close friends in his life. He was loved deeply by his family.
Moses is survived by his loving wife Bonnie, Sister Gloria Shank, Son Larry Plumb, 3 Grand-Daughters Rebecca Redmond, Staci Bryan, and April Mottram. 7 Great Grand Children, and 6 Great Great Grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Alma Plumb, brother Donald Plumb, son Steven Plumb and great grandson Ty Redmond.
No services will be held per his request. Donations can be made in his honor to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.
Pacific View Memorial chapel, 541 -994-4662 is handling the arrangements.
