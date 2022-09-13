Mitzi Sue Collins, 53 years of age passed away suddenly on August 31st 2022 of a brain aneurysm. Mitzi was born Sept. 18, 1968 in Tillamook Oregon to parents Bill and Carlene Collins.
She leaves behind her family; Children: Nathan and Nicole Naegeli, and Forrest Bigelow.
Grandchildren: Rally and Remeny Wilson, and Paige Ryan. Siblings: Mike and Mark Collins, and Michelle Richardson.
Mitzi was born and raised in Tillamook, Oregon and graduated from Tillamook High School in 1986. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and dog Brody. Mitzi enjoyed warm weather, going to the beach, country music and was a huge fan of Jeeps. She was very loved and will be deeply missed by her family.
