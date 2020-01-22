Misty Dawn Pearson-Drake-Simmons was born May 30, 1980 to Mark Pearson and Donna Eslinger in Payson, Utah. She passed away at home in Rockaway Beach, Oregon on Jan. 5, 2020.
Misty was a kind, sweet, giving, loving, fun, and thoughtful person. She was caring, helpful, an uplifting person and forgave and accepted others the way they were. Misty loved spending time with her granddaughter, her children, family and friends. Having BBQs, picnics, and listening to music. Misty was also a member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz in Oregon.
Misty is survived by her mother, Donna Eslinger, daughters: Ashley Pearson, Athena Drake (Tim Robertson), and Emily Drake Van Duren Kettle (Tim). grand-daughter Amalea Kettle, her sisters Malissa Lawson and Ivory Pearson. Her Brother Javonie Pearson. Stepbrother Eric Eslinger (Amber), stepsister Jessica Eslinger (Kyle Brown), and seven nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and her friends.
There will be a celebration of life 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Swiss Hall in Tillamook. Bring a dish will have a potluck.
