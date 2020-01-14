Miriam “Jean” Hansard was born in Gresham, Oregon, to Charles (Dick) and Margaret Elva (Spence) Knarr. Her father owned and operated a sand and gravel business, and she was raised in Troutdale along the Sandy River. At one time, her father was also the town mayor. She graduated from Gresham High School, and attended Linﬁeld College where she met returning WWII veteran Carl B Hansard Jr.
They married on October 5, 1947. In 1949 they moved to Eugene where he began employment as an Oregon State Trooper, transferring to Tillamook in 1953. Jean was a self-described “stay-at-home” mom until her three children were in school; then she went to work at the County Extension Ofﬁce for a time, and ultimately for the Neahkahnie School District Ofﬁce where she worked for many years as their secretary and then bookkeeper.
Jean had a quick wit and never lost her sense of humor. She was an avid reader, and in her retirement volunteered at the Tillamook Hospital. She loved music, and was a charter member of the Neskowin Chamber Music Association and a regular attendee of Monday Musicals. In her life she was blessed to be able to travel to Europe, Hong Kong, cruised through the Panama Canal and visit many destinations in the U.S. Her greatest joy was reading, but she always had a pencil in hand for the daily crossword puzzle. She bowled for many years, and dutifully joined Carl and friends on annual autumnal hunting trips to SE Oregon. She never met a piece of salmon she didn’t like to eat, or a dog she wouldn’t pet.
Her husband of 55 years, Carl, and her son Thomas (aka Grae Wyddn), and her brother Bobby (at age 10 of polio) preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother Richard (Judy) Knarr of San Francisco, and daughters Christine Crossley of Bay City and Lynn (David) Grube of Corvallis; granchildren Shelli Hornbeak, Bryan Crossley, Sara Crossley, Heidi Bolt, Anton Grube, and Margaret Grube; and great-grandchildren Reese Grube, Sonia Grube, Isaac Hornbeak, Kiara Crossley, Sophia Bolt, Thaddeus Bolt, and Mikaela Sonsteby; and Smokey, her beloved dog. Never one to draw attention to herself, she desired no funeral. Memorial gifts in her name may be given to the Tillamook County Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.