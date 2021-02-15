On Feb. 2, 2021, Milo Bruce Gosen passed away at the age of 79.
Milo was born in Silverton, Ore., in August of 1941 to George and Hilda (Moeller) Goosen. He attended Franklin High School in Portland, Oregon. In September of 1962 he married the love of his life, Gail (Pallant) Gosen. They raised a son, Dwight, and a daughter, Sally; these were later joined by a foster son, D’Van Feston.
Milo worked in structural steel. His many projects included the first sky bridge in downtown Portland, large, energy-efficient biomass burners, and a church bell tower. Milo farmed as well, raising livestock, hay, and nursery stock; he also selectively logged his own timber land.
Milo enjoyed being outdoors and shared that joy with friends and family. He loved hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. He had a keen appreciation for words; he wrote poetry and read extensively, with an emphasis on history and biographies.
Milo was a deeply spiritual man who pursued the ideals of humility, simplicity, and charity. His wisdom and dry humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Milo is survived by his wife and children, seven grandchildren, his sister, Donna, and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering in his honor will take place at Beaver Community Church at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2021. There are plans to livestream the event for those who prefer; visit the church website for access. Donations in his memory made be made to a favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.