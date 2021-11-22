Michael William Rosenburg was born on Jan. 16, 1968 to the parents of Fred and Lee Rosenburg in Van Nuys, Calif. He moved to Peralto, N.M. with his family at a very young age. He moved to Oregon and attended Pleasant Hill Grade School with his brother Fred and sister Cindi. He went to Springfield High School and graduated from Lane Community College in 1986. He wrote a book called ‘Vortex’ that he submitted to a publishing company. He leaves behind his loving daughter Kaila Ann & granddaughter Araya Burns.
He met and married his sweetheart Jeani, after the divorce he moved to Bend, Ore. where he worked at Quick Way Market, McLean Painting, Legeald Painting, Shilling Nursery, and Northside Bar & Grille. He moved to Idaho to care for his dad Fred Rosenburg until his death. He moved to Tillamook in March of 2018 to care for his mom Lee Jenkins and stepfather Claire who needed help. He worked at the Pelican Pub in Pacific City as a line cook, he loved his job and family he gained while he worked there. Seeing the ocean everyday made him very happy.
The people he loved more than life who remain to mourn his passing are blessed to have had the time with him, his mother Dorothy Lee (Sanchez) (Rosenburg) Jenkins, Claire Jenkins (stepfather). Michael and Norma Jean (Lavender) Rosenburg were the parents of a loving daughter Kaila and granddaughter Araya Elyse Burns. Fred Rosenburg (brother), Amanda (niece), (nephews) Cameron/Sierra, Brendan, Eric/Moe have 2 children Bentley and Greyson. Cindi (sister) he always called her (Sissy Girl) and Bob Stillwell her husband. David Richardson (nephew) and Barbara Neal (aunt). To all his friends and anyone who knew him, a special thank you for being a part of his profound legacy.
Michael always had a smile and wink for everyone, he was always giving the best of himself to all he felt blessed to meet along his journey in this short life. His well ran deep and he will be remembered as the most loving soul who ever walked this cherished land. God blessed you Michael William Rosenburg.
