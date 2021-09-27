Mike served Tillamook County for over 40 years with Oregon State Forestry, Garibaldi Fire, as a paramedic and as deputy for Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. He loved serving and getting to know his community, as well as the friends he met. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his life partner Karen Cook-Hotchkiss and spending time with their families and friends. His laughter, sense of humor, kindness and friendship will be remembered and missed by all that knew him.
He was the father of three daughters, Nikita Zimmerman, Mikaela Brown and Aimee Zimmerman. Grandfather of three, Nikita’s daughter Danika and Mikaela’s daughter Johnlynn and son Raylan.
Mike is survived by his mother Fay Zimmerman, five siblings, Peggie Gulseth, Tamara Curtz, Debbie Large, Douglas Zimmerman and David Zimmerman. His daughters Nikita, Mikaela and husband Michael, Aimee and grandchildren, Danika, Johlynn and Raylan. His partner of 18 years, Karen and her children, daughter Devin Grump, son Rayan Cook and wife Gret, son Tyler Hotchkiss and grandchildren Faith and Wyatt Gump and Live and Liam Hotchkiss.
His interests included time he had spent hunting with his dad, fishing with family and friends, Disneyland, Vegas?Reno?local casinos, Mt. Angel Oktoberfest, gardening and home improvement projects.
Donations cam be given in his name: OSAA’s Injured and Fallen Deputy Fund: P.O. Box 7468, Salem OR. 97301
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.