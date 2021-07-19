Mike was born in Tillamook, on April 10, 1970. He passed on from this life on June 5, 2021. Upon completing high school in Tillamook he joined the Army and became an Army police officer.Upon Leaving the army, he was selected to become a Texas state trooper, Retiring in 2020. He is survived by his mother and father Mike and Kathy Hulburt, his sister Sally (Rob),Brother Thomas(Veronica),His wife Norma, four children: Carrie, Christopher, Jonas, and Devon,And his ex-wife Shay Reed. His funeral was held June 15, 2021 in El Paso Texas. At a later date, his ashes will be spread in Barview Oregon. This date will be announced on Facebook, When the date has been set. Mike loved life, and lived it to the fullest. Dedicating his whole life to family and country.
Fineraria del angel evergreen east funersal home. 12400 east Montana El Paso Rx 79938
