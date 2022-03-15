Michael Robert Landin was called away from this world on Sunday March 6th 2022. He was a gentle giant known to his friends and family as “Big Mike”. He was a loving Son , Brother , Uncle and friend. He was preceded in death by his Mother Cecila R. Landin, Father John R. Landin and Sister Irene Landin. He is survived by brothers John Landin Jr. and David Landin, sisters Fannie Guiterrez and Chris Franks, nephews Jay Franks and Phil Franks among others. He will be remembered as a loving, caring individual with an infectious smile and a warm personality. He was truly loved and will truly be missed , May he Rest in Peace.
Arrangements by Springer and Son Funeral Home.
