Michael Ray Gardner was born April 9, 1954 in Independence, Ore. to Roy and Dorothy Gardner. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cindy; his kids Natalie and Coby Rieger, Sam and Danielle Gardner and grandkids, Chloe, Carsen, Callan Rieger and Sawyer and Hayden Gardner, older brother Robert “Butch” and Susan Gardner and younger brother, Gary and Patti Gardner. Mother in law, Linda Jacob; in laws, Pete and Deniel Jacob, Brad and Gretchen Jacob and Becky and Rob Williams.
As a young boy, Mike spent most of his free time outdoors playing “street ball” in the neighborhood. When Mike was 12, his father tragically passed away and his mother married Dean Ritchey and the family moved to Tillamook. Entering TJHS here as an 8th grader, he passed out from nerves his very first day of school in PE class, and Neal Tannler came to his rescue. They became fast friends and Neal later was his best man. It didn’t take long for him to take notice of Cindy Jacob, and they became “official” at 14 years old. Mike bonded with the Jacob family and became one of their own. Mike played on the 1972 THS state championship basketball team, played football, baseball and track.
He graduated from THS in 1972 and earned a full football scholarship to Portland State University. He played at PSU under the legendary coach Mouse Davis leading the run and shoot offense as Quarterback. College football led him to lifelong friends and unshakable work ethic. Mike and Cindy were married June 14, 1975 and then Cindy joined him at Portland State. After his graduation, he stayed on the payroll as a quarterback coach, and coached many other top talents including Neal Lomax and June Jones. After Cindy’s graduation from PSU, they moved home to Tillamook back to the Jacob Farm where Mike taught Health and PE at Neah-Kah-Nie. They built their dream log cabin on the Jacob’s hillside and spent any and all spare time developing incredible landscape and outdoor sanctuary. An opportunity presented itself to purchase a sporting goods business and “Body and Sole” became their primary business for the next 20 years. Mike owned and operated Body & Sole on the south end of town and in his spare time, he fished before work and played on softball leagues and basketball leagues “for old guys.” He joined Cindy and friends for many years running the #1 leg of the Hood to Coast Relay running down Mt. Hood. Mike established relationships with his customer base and was a solid presence for the community and athletes. Most people can remember buying their basketball shoes or a letterman’s jacket from Mike. Natalie and Sam were raised in the store, always at work with their parents. This experience contributed to their strong work ethic and understanding of quality customer service. They would sit on the counter and watch transactions, go to the bank with their dad, unpack freight, and visit all of the neighboring businesses. Then ride home in their dad’s truck standing in the middle seat, helping him shift the gears.
Mike and Cindy focused on raising their kids on the family farm, helping out on the mink farm during the busy seasons and mentoring kids at the First Christian Church in Sunday School, youth choir and productions and youth group. They were involved in weekly bible study, and the Joy Class taught by Mike’s father in law, Ted Jacob. Rarely was a Sunday missed sitting in the balcony.
After the sale of Body & Sole, Mike had several other adventures down many avenues including back to joining Cindy teaching at TJHS, football coaching at many levels, production management and wildland fire fighting. No matter what new challenge presented itself, he took it on with his tried and true strategy: people first, relationships, communication and stellar customer service above all else.
In 2001 Cindy and Natalie decided to start a new business, Sunflower Flats, and Mike was the third silent partner. He went to work demolishing and rejuvenating the historical building. It took months of work to meet their approval and be ready to open. Mike was always available for emergency flower order pickups in Portland, picking fresh flowers, or greens in the winter for centerpieces. He was the main garbage man, window washer, PR guy and weekend delivery guy. He probably set up the rented wedding arch at least 482 times in the 18 years of business. That business was a seven day a week commitment and he was a solid piece of the puzzle and one of the reasons it was wildly successful. He understood and preached that going above and beyond was the way to success. He would accept and give nothing less than exceptional products and service.
In 2004 he was approached to take on a new challenge of teaching at Tillamook’s Alternative School, Wilson River School. There he became instrumental in building a program that took in students who weren’t making it in the mainstsream educational system. Mike made connections, built bridges and gave students hope. He got them out in the community, held them accountable, and was their “person” if they didn’t have anyone else.
Countless students have approached him since their time in his classroom and let him know that he was the reason they made it. There was no greater reward in his eyes. Mikes famous line is “DO YOUR JOB.” If you’ve run across him at all you’ve heard this. The success of this school in particular was based on his philosophy of being a Gamechanger. How can you be a Gamechanger?
After his retirement from the Tillamook School District in 2017, Mike increased his time at the flower shop until it was sold in 2018, but also increased his time at home in the yard building more raised garden beds and finding more grass to mow. He was in full time grandparent mode, always available for multiple grandkid transportation opportunities and activities on a daily basis.
He had a special bond with each grandchild and they all connected in their own unique and special way with him….shared hobbies like fishing, football, cornhole, stacking wood and snacks! In quiet moments, he could often be found fishing on the riverbank, or outside in all seasons working on projects around the house and grounds. He was famous for his smoking meats and bbq’ing skills. He welcomed his kids inviting themselves over anytime for dinner.
He took on a challenge of coaching his grandson’s youth football team for a few years. It was a challenge for him to notch down the intensity – this was not college – this was 4th grade. He would study plays and re-work plays after games and the kitchen table would be full of game schemes. We often would remind him “it’s just 4th grade” but he couldn’t help it. It wasn’t about winning, but it was about helping those boys understand the importance of being part of a team. After every practice and game he’d say: Did you have fun? Are you a better football player? Did you learn something? And the focus in the huddle was: DO YOUR JOB.
Mike was a member of the PUD Board of Directors for the past two and a half years. He was immersed in operations on a daily basis and had a deep passion for the district. Recently he had also been elected to the Tillamook School Board and was truly dedicated to finding solutions for the best interest of students and staff alike. Listening and asking hard questions were two of his finest attributes. Both elections were tough against respected incumbents, but our community trusted Mike could do the job.
Most recently, he had an opportunity to help educate his grandchildren and friends in a pod-like educational setting. He believed strongly that kids should be in school, so he contributed to making a school for them and showed up daily to encourage them to be Gamechangers. He prepared lesson plans in History, Discovery, Science and participated himself in Cindy’s spelling and writing exercises, which he readily admitted he could use some brushing up! He created a connection with all of those kids and didn’t view it as a job or a chore, but as a gift. It wasn’t all business – he enjoyed donuts, games of left right center and the occasional football game outside. He took the students to the fish hatchery, the beach, and to his own home for art and painting.
It was no question that his greatest accomplishment in life was his family. He was proud of the fact that with his high school sweetheart, Cindy, they raised two amazing kids, Natalie and Sam. His pride for them was unwavering and he was constantly in awe of their ability to excel as parents and in their careers. He wanted nothing more than to be with them every opportunity he got. He showed up for them always – no questions asked – their lives intertwined on a daily basis. He very recently cared for his declining father-in-law, Ted, in his last months in a dedicated and tender way. Visiting daily and holding Ted’s hand, providing care and verbally expressing his appreciation for the example he was in his life was a gift that Mike cherished. Ted was a mentor to Mike since the age of 14.
We are not ready to say goodbye; he wasn’t either. There was more work to do, more questions to ask and answers to push for. But we don’t get to choose our last day, that is already done for us. The lesson here is that Mike lived a full life never settling for status quo. He was a big, fun, witty presence, who adored his family and his community. In honor of him, go forward and do good work yourself. Live like it’s your last day, because you just never know.
A Celebration of Life will be held on the THS Football Field at a later date this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.