Michael Parks was born June 1, 1950 and passed away suddenly on Nov. 16, 2019 in his wife’s arms. He has been set free. Michael lived in Tillamook County most all his life. He and his three sisters lived in Rockaway, Netarts, and Tillamook.
Michael graduated from Tillamook High School where he enjoyed wrestling and playing football. In 1969, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served three tours of duty overseas. He survived Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1973 with many treatments and surgeries at the Portland VA Hospital.
Michael worked for Oregon Department of Transportation for 32 years and most of those years were in the Tillamook section. He and his co-worker George Udenby were deemed the State’s “secret weapons” for keeping our roads open. In 1988, Michael married Donna Ragan and became dad to Dave, Susie, and Dalen Ragan. Woodcutting, fishing, hunting, camping water skiing, and traveling kept the family busy and together.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Marion Clark; father, Billy Johnson; twin grandson, Jacob and Jonathan Brogden; many uncles and aunts; and best friends, Butch Seufert and Michael Dildine. They were forever in his heart. He is survived by his wife, Donna Parks; sons, Dave and Dalen Ragan; and by his one and only daughter, Susie Ragan; eleven grandchildren, Noah, Brendon, Ethan, Michael, Makaila, Sidney, Logan, Caleb, Bryce, Braden, and Ayden; sisters, Marie Mason and Susie Olmsted of Siletz, Oregon, Patty Stelflug/Chris and Jeanna of Tillamook, and by many other nephews and nieces.
Michael loved the Lord Jesus, and in this difficult time would want us to rejoice in the love, grace, and peace he has been given.
