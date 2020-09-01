Michael Lueb 

Michael E Lueb, 69, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020 at home. Michael was born in Milwaukie, Ore., and was the youngest of 7 children.
Michael enjoyed being around people and was respected by all. There will be no services. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, of 48 years, sons Stuwart and Steven, and daughter Rebecca. 6 Grand kids & 1 great granddaughter and 3 brothers.
We will miss him dearly!
