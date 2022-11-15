Michael Leo Blum

Mike Blum passed away on Saturday, August 06, 2022 at home surrounded by his loved ones after a long battle of cancer at the age of 72.
Mike was born on May 09, 1950, in McMinnville, Oregon and was the only son out of seven children. He moved around a lot in his younger years until they settled down in Tillamook, Oregon where he graduated high school in 1968, then started working at Publisher’s in an entry level position. His new foreman Paul Rhoades, who incidentally became his new father in law when he married Paul’s daughter Susan on June 16, 1970. His dedication and hard work made him the first electrician apprentice at Publisher’s, which led to his career. He continued to advance his career, which led him to move his family to Dayton, Oregon where he worked at the paper mill in Newberg, until he retired in 2012 at the age of 62.
He had a variety of hobbies throughout his life including: hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, playing softball, bowling, looking at old cars, he enjoyed working on his family’s and his own homes, appliances, cars, etc. He loved to figure things out especially his word puzzles or any puzzle actually and he loved to golf for which he was recognized for “a hole in one”, at the Chehalem Glenn golf course. His number one hobby was to spend time with his children and grandchildren.
Missing him here on earth is his wife Susan Rhoades Blum of 52 years, his children Steve, Christina, and Paul. His grandchildren: Tanner, Michael, and Brylee Stone, Jacob Blackwell and Lacey Blum, Tyler Wills, Caleb, and Karli Blum. His sisters: Linda, Merry, George, and Fudd. Plus many others that he had taken in and treated like his own.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lavona “Bonny” Mae Blum, In law’s Paul and Maxine Rhoades, two of his sisters and his best friends Cheri and Pat.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the First Presbyterian church: 390 NE 2nd Street McMinnville, OR 97128. The service will start at 11:00 a.m.
The reception will follow right after the service and we will meet at the Buell Grange Hall where there will be food and and refreshments to enjoy while we reminisce about this extraordinary man. Buell Grange: 5970 Mill Creek Rd, Sheridan, OR 97378
If you have any questions text or call Christina @ (503) 857-8349
Hope to see you all there!
