Our Daddy joined the Great Ocean of eternity on March 2, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19.
Gene was born in Empire, Ore. in 1941. His parents moved the family to Tillamook when he was still very small. Growing up in Tillamook, he attended elementary and high school, where he met the second great love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Rhoda "Jane" Pullum. After graduating from Tillamook High School, they married in 1959, raised three daughters, and fostered many others.
His first great love was firefighting. He officially began his career at the age of 17 as a volunteer, along with his father "Ted" Fisher, but his passion for the profession started as a very young child when his father was Fire Chief in Empire. He ascended through the ranks as a paid firefighter and was Fire Chief in Rainier Oregon, Ketchikan Alaska, and Welches Oregon, before retiring to the life of an instructor and department head in the Fire Sciences Program at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon. Gene received lifetime membership in the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association in 2003, in honor of his lifetime of dedication to fire safety and emergency training and preparedness.
Gene is survived by his beloved bride Jane (Pullum) Fisher, their daughters Jo Fisher and Michelle (Fisher) Anderson, grandchildren Crystal Staggs, Savannah Staggs, Zachary Sena, Dario Renteria, Gregory Vanderpool, Lauren (Vanderpool) Strehl, Trevor Vanderpool, and great-grandchildren Lilly, Gavin, Athena, Alexander, and Calliope.
A Celebration Of Life is planned and will be announced at a later date.
