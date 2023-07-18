Michael Eugene Cabral was born October 25,1949 to Gene and Lena Cabral and passed at home with family near on May 8, 2023 at the age of 73. Mike grew up in the San Diego area where he worked on the family owned tuna boats. He and his family moved north to Cloverdale, Oregon to become dairy farmers in 1980. In 2000 Double CM dairy was sold and he started working for Sheldon Oil managing the Beaver station where he was the store manager for about 18 years before retiring. In 2021, Mike reconnected with his high school sweetheart, Patricia, and they were married October 2, 2021 in Spokane. Mike is survived by his wife Patricia; children Michael (Cyndi), Nick (Beth), Andrew (Kristy), Thomas and Jennifer (Brian); sister Connie, nieces Trina (Adam) Kristina (Jim), and nephew Marc (Traci); grandchildren Brina, Micheal, Sean, Brendan and Ashtin, and great grandchild Calliope. Mike is preceded in death by his father Gene, mother Lena, Brother-in-law Armandino, first wife Nancy and grand baby Kristina Marie. Mike had a love for trains, hockey, and movies. He enjoyed having breakfast with his best friend Bobby and always looked forward to visiting with his cousin Jeff. Mike loved to have the kids home to visit and always welcomed the extra kids who were friends of his children who also called him dad. Mike was dearly loved by friends and family and will forever be missed by those who loved him. Mike had a living memorial. No other services are planned at this time.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Cabral as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
