Michael Dean Billow, born May 17, 1948, passed away Saturday Nov. 2, 2019.
Mike Graduated from Tillamook High School in 1966, when he joined the Navy. He served aboard the USS Coral Sea until 1969 during the Vietnam War. He was a log truck driver, owning his own log truck, for many years before going to work for TP freight lines, delivering freight and moving heavy equipment. He retired from TP on May 31, 2007, after 22 years of service. Shortly after retirement he bought another log truck.
He enjoyed playing Texas hold’em at the Eagle’s and was a member for many years. Mike also enjoyed racing street stock dirt cars at sunset speedway in Banks, Oregon.
He is survived by his three children Dawn, Michael & Tanner, his six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Parents Alyce and Elmo Billow of Tillamook and Brother Joe Billow of Hillsboro. A potluck style gathering will be held at the Eagles Saturday
