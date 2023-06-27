Michael Augustine Skelton was born on December 26, 1952 in Tillamook Oregon to Mary P. (DeNoble) Skelton and George W. Skelton. He passed away May 19, 2023 in Salem Oregon at the age 70 years old. Mike received his education at the Oregon School of the Deaf in Salem Oregon. Mike worked for Tillamook Creamery, Tillamook Air Museum, and McDonald’s in Tillamook. He survived by his sister and brother-in law Linda (Skelton) De Concini and William De Concini of Salem Oregon, his brother Paul Skelton of Tillamook Oregon, his nephew Christopher De Concini and niece Mary (De Concini) Kuhlman of Salem Oregon. His also survived by his remaining Tillamook cousins Ricki DeNoble, Tomi Dressel, Michelle Forster, and Thomas DeNoble.
Private burial was held June 10, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Tillamook Oregon. Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook Oregon.
