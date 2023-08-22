Michael Anthony Pistacchio

Tour of Duty 5.12.52 ~ 7.23.23
Our hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to Mike, a remarkable man whose life was a tapestry of love, likability, and unwavering patriotism. He left this world on 7/23/23, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts.
Dad was the man with the plan, Mr. Fix it! and the diplomatic communicator in our household. If something was wrong and needed to be right, then he was the guy to make sure that it happened.
One of his greatest joys was his family. As a devoted husband to, Lynn, he set an example of love and commitment that was truly inspiring. Their love story was one for the ages, filled with laughter, support, and unwavering devotion. As a father, he always showed us unconditional love, always present to celebrate our successes and provide comfort during life’s challenges. Although being a parent has many challenges, he was rewarded every minute he got to spend with his grandchildren, as they brought him immeasurable joy. He instilled in all of us the values of compassion, integrity, and hard work, ensuring we grew into exceptional individuals.
Not only was Mike a loving, caring, devoted husband and father, he was a grandfather that his grandchildren adored. He was a grandfather that was always present no matter how far away he lived. When his grandchildren needed advice, support, or a simple hug, his grandchildren knew he was always there for them. He was a grandfather they looked up to and strived to emulate. His grandchildren have years upon years of memories that will never fade. Whether it be a baseball game, football game, hockey game, or a simple hike down a path, these memories are filled with love and laughter. His grandchildren were blessed to grow up knowing that not only was he a man of Christ, but that he lived as a man of Christ and never let anyone or anything take that away from him. His grandchildren have an unwavering faith that he is blessed to be with God. Even now, when we think of him, we smile through our tears. God blessed this world with a great man, soldier, husband, father, and grandfather. His legacy is his good works and his family. He will be missed, but never forgotten. His blessings will live on for generations to come.
Dad possessed an undeniable charm that drew people to him like a magnet. In fact, We never met anyone who didn’t immediately like him. His full, hearty laughter and warm smile could light up any room, making everyone around him feel instantly at ease. He had a genuine interest in people and their stories, and he made everyone he met feel valued and important. Throughout his life, he had a unique ability to make friends wherever he went, and his likable nature endeared him to countless people over his life. He had a knack for finding common ground with others and making them feel valued, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Dad was a true patriot, deeply passionate about the values and principles that make our nation great. He served his country with honor and pride, leaving a mark on the lives of those he protected and served alongside. His service took him all over the world, where he was a helicopter pilot and the youngest Warrant Officer in his “Senior” class. He had the privilege to fly helicopters in Vietnam, Germany and took on a supervisory pilot role in the countries of Panama and Korea as well as at home in the United States. His love for his country was contagious, inspiring those around him to reflect on the significance of freedom and the importance of standing united as a nation. After his time in the military, he worked closely with blinded veterans at the VA Hospital in Lakewood, WA, where he was able to help many more veterans like himself with the care that they needed.
“Mr. P” was a shining example of a humble, compassionate, and approachable human being, and with an innate ability to brighten someone’s day. Though he may no longer walk among us, Mike’s spirit will continue to shine bright in our hearts. May his soul find eternal peace, knowing that he was loved, admired, and respected by us all.
As we gather to celebrate our Dad, we do not say goodbye, for his spirit lives on in all the memories we hold dear. We find comfort in knowing that his love for family and country will continue to inspire us in our own lives.
Mike is survived by Lynn, his wife of 33 years, Kris (Bo) Howard, Jason (Julie) Pistacchio, Rebecca (Billy) Van Tassell. He will be greatly missed by his siblings Nicolina Pistacchio, Doreen (Stan) Eddy, Lucia (John) Wickliffe, Joe (Lisa) Pistacchio, Ron Halvorson, Wayne (Marion) Halvorson, Larry (Violet) Halvorson, Michele Doheny and Paulette (Michael) Rekus. His grandchildren are Madison (Hector) Gomez, Brittany (Arturo Bello) Howard, Jonathan Pistacchio, Lillian Howard, Emily Howard, and Matthew Pistacchio. He was preceded in heaven by his father, Pasquale Pistacchio, Mother Leora “Jo” Pistacchio and Brother-in-Law Frank Doheny. He leaves behind many, many nieces and nephews, cousins and dear, dear friends.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mike will be held on 8/22/2023 at Church of the Highlands, Grants Mill Chapel. Family and friends are invited to join in remembering a remarkable man who touched so many lives. For those unable to attend, we will email out a private link to view.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Disability Rights and Resources https://www.drradvocates.org/ in Mike’s honor or to Veterans Airlift Command https://veteransairlift.org/ reflecting our gratitude to this organization that came to his aid in his greatest time of need. We especially want to thank the “Dave’s” for being the Angels of Mercy & Grace in Mike’s Rescue Mission.
