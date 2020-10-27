Michael Andrew Robertson

Our Mike left this world to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Oct. 3, 2020 at his home in Nehalem, Ore.
Mike was born in his grandparents Bane home on March 21, 1948 in Huntington, W. Virginia.
At a young age he moved with parents to So. California, attending school there and graduating from Gladstone High School in Azusa, Calif.
Mike remained in California where he met his first wife Debra Walters. This Union produced two children.
His second marriage was to Tina Nolan in St. Mary’s W. Virginia.
Mike was a skilled worker. He became an open water diver/welder in his late twenties and a master carpenter. Mike loved “Union 944” work!
He was extremely talented in his carpentry skills.
Building homes and misc. other wood working projects for family and friends.
Moving from W. Virginia to California once again.
He watched over our elderly parents until he and parents moved to Washington State in 1999.
He remained there until final stop in Nehalem, Ore.
Mike loved Oregon and the property we have here. Always helping with “ jobs “ fixing up or repairing things! He also loved teaching Darryl skills in electrical, carpentry, and a multitude of other things! He often stated “He’s a good student” then laugh! They really enjoyed each other.
In 2018 our Brother Jerry joined us here. Mike stated “We are blessed to be here together.”
Mike enjoyed his family, fishing, hunting, motorcycles, restoration of vehicles, and his EBaying!
Mike is survived by son Michael B. Robertson and wife Sandra. Grandchildren Michele, Kimberly, Michael, great grandson Ambrose.
Grandson Alexander Reyes
Brother Jerry E. Robertson Sisters Linda Borg
Husband Darryl and Sherry Lundy husband Mike
Special friend Connie Willems
He had many nieces and nephews. Special bond with Glen and Tammy Murataya and her boys Dakota, Jesse, Kyler, and Jaden. Along with nephew Steven Borg. They have many memories of Uncle Mike!
Mike was a Man with a huge heart and wonderful sense of humor. Faith, memories, and love, will carry us through Until We Meet Again..
Preceded in death by
Parents: Morris J. Edmunds Jane E. Edmunds
Grady Robertson and Brother Keith G. Robertson
Deceased's funeral arrangements:
Family to have private ceremony at later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.