Michael Allen Cooley was born on April 13, 1943, in Hillsboro, Oregon. Michael was raised by his parents Wilhelmina and Harry Cooley in Tillamook, Oregon.
Michael attended and graduated from Nestucca Union High School in 1961.
Michael went on to further his education at Centralia College, Pacific University where he graduated with a Batchelor of Science, and Oregon State where he graduated with a Masters of Education.
Michael married the love of his life, Judith Marie Simmons, on August 28th, 1965 at the St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Michael and Judith had a special bond that was built to last a lifetime. Michael and Judith enjoyed life together; some of their favorite activities included dancing and traveling to their children and grandchildren’s ball games together.
Family was everything to Michael.
Michael began working for Northwest Regional Education Service District (ESD) in 1969. Working for ESD, Michael held many titles including the Principal at Pacific Academy. In 1996, he became the regional Director of ESD. As the director of ESD, Michael oversaw four counties: Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, and Washington.
He worked closely with school districts including creating special schools for students with behavior and emotional needs. Michael supervised several schools including St. Mary’s Home for Boys in Beaverton.
Michael touched many lives during his employment at ESD. Michael had a way with people - he made each person he came in contact with feel important.
For many years, Mike was on the board of directors for TARC, a Tillamook County organization that supports children and adults with disabilities.
During several summers, Michael was employed by the Tillamook County Fairgrounds as the Work Crew Manager. Michael thoroughly enjoyed this as the annual Tillamook County Fair was always one of his favorite events.
Michael was a regular at the Tillamook County Fair. Michael was a people person and enjoyed seeing familiar faces and betting on the horse races with his family.
After a long and successful career, Michael retired from education.
In retirement, Michael made the most out of life - one of his favorite things to say was, “Life is good.”
After Michael retired, he purchased season tickets so that he and his family could attend the Oregon State Football games together. Michael always enjoyed tailgating and rooting on the Beavers with his friends and family.
On June 18, 2022, Michael passed away with his family by his side.
Michael is survived by his wife Judith Cooley, three children: Matthew Cooley, Eric Cooley (Wife Debbie), and James Cooley (Wife Chris, her children Ashley, Aaron and Jesse Hamilton, and her grandson Aethon Hamilton), three grandchildren: Natasha Churchill (Husband Cody), Trever Cooley, and Kayla Cooley, two great-grandchildren: Kamden and Easton Churchill.
Michael is proceeded in death by his mother, Wilhelmina Cooley, his father Harry Cooley, his sister Lorretta Duncan, and brothers Jack Cooley and Gary Hundley.
Michael’s memorial service will be held at the St. John’s United Church of Christ on July 9th, 2022 at 2 p.m.
