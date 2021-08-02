Merry Dawn (Hughes) Zavala passed away quietly on July 14, 2021, in Portland, Ore., after a long battle with diabetes.
Born to Roy and Itha Hughes in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on Nov. 11, 1959, Merry was raised with three older sisters and a younger brother. Went to college in Boise, was a nanny in NJ & ultimately earned a Master's Degree and owned her own counseling service for a while in Eugene, OR. Later, loved living in Astoria & other Oregon coast towns. Leading life with a trusting heart, she continued moving forward with an infectious smile & laugh through the numerous medical, physical, financial & emotional challenges.
Merry was in and out of hospitals and nursing care the past few years due to fall injuries, kidney failure and the resulting infections from dialysis ports and surgeries. She was preceded in death by both parents as well as two sisters, Iola Thompson & Renee Hughes. She is survived by sister, Noella (George) Roots of Post Falls, ID, and brother, Clint (Gail) Hughes of Meridian, ID.
No service is scheduled at this time.
Merry and the family requests that instead of flowers, friends send a memory gift to St. Jude's Hospital.
