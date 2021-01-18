Merritt Tuttle passed away Dec. 30, 2020, in Tillamook, Ore. He had suffered from Lewy Body dementia for several years but passed away after a brief illness. He was born in Bozeman Montana, attended Milwaukie High School and graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in Fishery Biology. During his 32 year career with National Marine Fisheries Service he worked throughout salmon habitat in the Pacific Northwest with much of his work spent on salmon restoration. He retired in 1995 where in his last two positions he served as a Fishery Administrator and Senior Policy Analyst. He loved to hunt, fish, was an avid photographer and wrote outdoor magazine articles. He served on several boards including as an advisory member for Oregon State Sea Grant. He and his wife Sally moved to Oceanside, Oregon in 1999 where they enjoyed walking the beach, hiking, spending time with friends and traveling the world. He is also survived by daughters Kris Taylor (Barry), Kelley Corona (Raphael), and Kerry Knox, and stepchildren Chris Anderson (Dina), Jill Redfern and Greg Anderson (Tosha) along with 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Merritt will be missed by his family and friends and remembered as a intelligent, kind and gentle man who loved nature.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
