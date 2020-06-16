Merrill Lee Moores Sr. (Peanuts) was born March 20, 1928 in Silverton, Oregon to Albert and Fern (Harper) Moores. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at his home on May 30, 2020 in Nehalem at the age of 92.
As a youth, Merrill’s family moved around for work purposes. He then completed his education in Nehalem, after which he was proud to serve in the Navy. Merrill worked as a farm hand, a logger and eventually drove log trucks for Axel Erickson and many others. He then started his own business “Merrill Moores Trucking”. Merrill retired from driving log trucks, but soon began driving rock trucks for Mohler Sand and Gravel.
During Merrill’s life he enjoyed many activities including scuba diving, riding dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, clamming, trips to Alaska and road trips with family and friends in their RV’s.
Merrill was a member of the Elks Lodge, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and VFW.
Merrill is survived by his 5 children and their spouses: Linda Kaastad (Paul) of Vancouver, WA., Diana Fitzpatrick (Allen) of Tillamook, OR., Laura Magwood (Phil) of Roy, OR., Merrill Moores Jr. (June) of Scappoose, OR. and David Moores (Tami) of Astoria, OR.
9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Merrill is also survived by his devoted companion Pam Cagle.
Merrill is preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy, his sister Evelyn Scovell, grandsons Shawn Fitzpatrick and Ryan Moores and nephew Alan Scovell.
All who knew Merrill enjoyed his story telling and infectious laugh. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and his neighbor’s dog, Sammy, who was over daily for a visit and a piece of bologna.
A graveside service was held at Nehalem American Legion Cemetery. If possible, a celebration of life to take place at a later date.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook
