Merlyn “Red” Robert Gilbert peacefully passed on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Salmon Creek, WA. He was a devoted son, husband, father and friend and will be missed by many. Born June 12, 1937, in Tillamook, OR, to Lester and Sally Gilbert, he graduated from Tillamook High in 1955 and served in the US Army.
Red married Elaine Covault, his wife of 57 years.
He retired from The Standard Insurance after 28 years in group sales in various cities across the country including Spokane, WA, and Tampa, FL.
Red was a volunteer at heart, serving in the Jaycees, The Optimist Club, various youth organizations including Junior Achievement where he taught classes for several years and a longtime Rotarian in the Greater Clark County Rotary Club. One of his favorite events was ushering at the US Olympic Trials Track & Field at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. A very devoted and active member of the Salmon Creek United Methodist Church, he was loved by many.
Red loved making sawdust in his woodshop. He spent countless hours building step stools, wine cellar racks, bookcases and more for friends and family. He offered his handyman skills to many organizations including Three Creeks Friends of the Library, Portland’s East Ronald McDonald House, Salmon Creek United Methodist Church and countless Rotary projects.
He had a big heart and was a wonderful grandfather not only to his own grandchildren but other children in the community. He was a confirmation mentor, volunteered as a lunch buddy at the Hazel Dell Elementary and many others.
Red is survived by wife, Elaine Gilbert; children, Sue (Ken) Sims, Kate (Kevin) Noreen and Joe (Vanessa) Gilbert, Tricia White; and 6 grandchildren.
Red was grateful for every gift ever bestowed upon him. He was an honest man who never left a hand unshaken. Red leaves a long legacy of service and devotion to his family, friends, neighbors and community. The world is a better place because Red was in it. He certainly set the example for us all to follow.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when congregating allows.
Memorial gifts may be made to: Salmon Creek United Methodist Church, 12217 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98686, or Greater Clark County Foundation, PO Box 384, Vancouver, WA 98666.
