Merle Irene Wine

Merle was born on October 2, 1939 to Toxey Thomas Fortinberry and Martha Reeves Costen in Memphis, Tennessee. She had eight siblings: Sylvia Louise Lowe, Martha Costen Fortinberry (deceased), Toxey Ann Filberth, Sabrina Whelan (deceased), Marjorie Elizabeth Barnard (deceased), Thomas Alison Fortinberry, Mary Lou Vaughn and Luther Winston Fortinberry. Merle moved to California with Jerome Allensworth and they had four children, David Allensworth, Kathryn Allensworth Reed, Suzanne Allensworth and Christine Dina Liljeholm. After the relationship with Jerome ended in 1972, Merle met her soulmate, life partner and husband, Dennis J Wine. They were inseparable from the time they met to the day she died. Merle and Dennis moved to Oregon in 1973 and raised her children with the addition of another child, Robert Samuel Wine who was born in 1980. Merle has since welcomed six grandchildren: Isaac Liljeholm, Nathan Liljeholm, Samuel Liljeholm, Jeremiah Liljeholm, Henry Wine and Jamison Wine, all of whom she loved dearly. Merle lived her life to the fullest attending garden/social/religious clubs, travelling, dining out, visiting museums, going to sporting events, going to the theater and being involved in a million different projects which usually had to do with helping someone. Her love for her family and friends were her greatest joy. Throughout Merle’s life there has been so many friendships and precious memories because of her loving and outgoing personality. Her love extended beyond humans to loving all creatures (not just animals). Please join Merle’s family and friends for a Celebration of Life at Pacific Restaurant, 205 Main Avenue in Tillamook, Oregon on Saturday August 19, 2023 between 1:00pm and 4:00pm.
