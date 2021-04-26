Mercedita (Mercy) was born in Manila, Philippines and decided on her own, at a very young age, that she wanted to live in the United States. She immigrated to the U.S. as soon as she turned 18. She loved this country and was a true patriot. She lived in Hawaii, Washington, Florida and met her husband Bruce in Indiana. Bruce and Mercy moved to Tillamook in 1998, fell in love with the Oregon coast, and were married at the Cape Meares lighthouse in 1999.
Mercy loved being a homemaker and loved to cook and garden. During her time here she volunteered at Tillamook General Hospital and The Women’s Crisis Center. She loved animals and during her life cared for two cats and four dogs: Salvation, Tiger, Emily, George, Lucky and Oliver.
Mercy passed away on April 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. She leaves behind her husband Bruce and her dog Oliver, Five brothers; Tito of Vancouver, BC., Jun of Salinas, CA, Francis of Hanford, CA, Eric of Orlando, FL, and Ronillo of Antipolo, Philippines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.