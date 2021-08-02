There will be a memorial service for Gordon Olson, who died in March. It will be held at the Maritime Memorial in Astoria, Ore. at 11 a.m., Aug. 21 2021.
The memorial is located on 10 Bay Street, off of Marine Drive, under the bridge and behind the Holiday Inn.
