Melvin W. Fitch, 86, a lifetime resident of Beaver, Oregon, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in his home.
Melvin was born on May 11, 1934, near Blaine, Oregon to Wilford and Emma Fitch. As a retired dairy farmer and equipment operator, he spent most of his life working in the woods building roads as a cat skinner as well as running a successful dairy farm with his wife, Deloris Fitch. He was a U.S. National Guard veteran, a Tillamook Creamery board member, an International Union of Operating Engineer Local 701 member and was a member of the Tillamook County Pioneer Association.
He is survived by his daughters, Janet, of Tillamook, Linda, of Blaine; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his wife Deloris Fitch, Daughter Margaret Justice, and son Steven Fitch.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the family farm, with Pastor Linton Whittles of the Blaine Community Church, officiating followed by graveside services at the Blaine Cemetery.
