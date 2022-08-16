Melody Rae (Simpson) Flory passed away on August 4th, 2022 at Providence Hospital in Portland, Oregon due to complications following surgery.
Melody was born August 4th, 1959 to Mayes and Delores Simpson in Arcata, California. Melody attended Tillamook High School. She married the love of her life Rick Flory December 23rd, 1996.
Melody had a long career as a Business Specialist Operations & Policy Analyst for Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia Counties for the State of Oregon.
Melody loved her kitty cats! Beauty is going to miss her terribly.
Melody’s hobbies were gardening, photography and she loved to travel. Melody inherited her love of gardening from her mother. She had beautiful dahlias and other plants.
Melody is survived by her step-daughters Wendy Flory of Portland, Oregon; Colleen Flory of Tigard, Oregon; Siblings Larry Simpson, Eugene, Oregon; Dianna (Simpson) Ryan, Cypress, Texas; David Simpson, Littleton, Colorado; Susan (Simpson) Bryan, Virginia Beach, Virginia; Gloria (Simpson) Bellamy, Anchorage, Alaska; Beverly (Simpson) Gunder, Tillamook, Oregon; Sisters-in-law; Brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins who loved her very much.
Melody was preceded in death by her beloved husband Rick; parents, Mayes and Delores Simpson; brother, Steve Simpson; great niece, Kiersten Gunder; and great nephew, Nicholas Currier.
As a long time resident of Tillamook, Melody will be greatly missed by her many friends, co-workers, family and all who knew her.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 16th at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook at 1 p.m.
