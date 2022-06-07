Melissa Marilyn McVay

Our Precious Melissa passed away unexpectedly January 12, 2022. Melissa was born in Sitka, Alaska to Randy and Romona McVay on December 2, 1983. She moved to Tillamook, Oregon in 1986.
Melissa always had a smile on her face and had an infectious laugh. She would be there to help anyone who needed it. That’s probably why she took jobs in retail and bartending working at the Elk’s Lodge and Fred Meyer.
She adored her two children and loved being a mom. Heaven needed another angel and it got one with Melissa.
She was preceded in death by her mother Romona and her sister Tami McVay.
She is survived by her two precious children, Logan and Lillyann Faller. Her father Randy McVay and Step mother Diann McVay. Her Brothers Scott and Tim McVay and half sister Misty. Step sister Mindy Tarr, Tiffany Lusby, Misty Stone and Stefany. Step brother Jeff Guidos. Uncles Rick and Ron McVay, and Rodney Schuh. Auntie Julie Haddock and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life that will be held on June 18, at 1 p.m. at her father’s residence.
